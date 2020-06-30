 
Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in...
‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium...
EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders...
Air France could cut thousands of jobs by...
EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
    ‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium
    EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders reopen
    Air France could cut thousands of jobs by 2022
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
    Brussels Airport struggles as EU mulls borders reopening
    Virus with ‘all essential hallmarks’ for pandemic found in China
    ‘First step’: praise for King’s letter to Congolese president
    Coronavirus immunity ‘probably significantly higher’ than tests suggested
    PM Wilmès unveils Ixelles plaque on 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Deepest Regrets’ For Colonial Cruelties
    Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees
    Germany takes over EU presidency with focus on Europe’s recovery
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Belgian king expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for colonial cruelties in Congo
    National rail tries to avoid crowding at the coast after legal threats
    Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years
    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
    Drinking in Brussels’ pedestrian zone remains banned until February
    George Floyd’s portrait lights up the U.S. Embassy in Brussels
    View more

    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding in July, and that number will double in August, according to a new ministerial decree published on Tuesday.

    The wedding’s reception will require a professional catering service, according to the decree, or it would be considered a family gathering, which for now remains limited to 15 people.

    The publication of the ministerial decree comes the day before Belgium enters phase 4 of the lockdown phase-out.

    Related Articles

     

    Most of the measures had already been explained in detail at the National Security Council’s press conference last Wednesday, including larger bubbles of up to 15 people, the reopening of theatres, cinemas and swimming pools, and the possibility to organise larger events.

    Besides detailing such events, the ministerial decree states that fairgrounds can take place again from 1 July, on condition of social distancing. This was not mentioned at last week’s press conference, because it is assumed that everything that is not explicitly forbidden is allowed.

    The decree also says that teleworking is still recommended for all enterprises, associations and services, for all staff members whose function allows it.

    The Brussels Times