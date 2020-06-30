Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August

Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding in July, and that number will double in August, according to a new ministerial decree published on Tuesday.

The wedding’s reception will require a professional catering service, according to the decree, or it would be considered a family gathering, which for now remains limited to 15 people.

The publication of the ministerial decree comes the day before Belgium enters phase 4 of the lockdown phase-out.

Most of the measures had already been explained in detail at the National Security Council’s press conference last Wednesday, including larger bubbles of up to 15 people, the reopening of theatres, cinemas and swimming pools, and the possibility to organise larger events.

Besides detailing such events, the ministerial decree states that fairgrounds can take place again from 1 July, on condition of social distancing. This was not mentioned at last week’s press conference, because it is assumed that everything that is not explicitly forbidden is allowed.

The decree also says that teleworking is still recommended for all enterprises, associations and services, for all staff members whose function allows it.

The Brussels Times