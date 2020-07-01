Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium

An average of 84 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,509. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

An average number of 83.7 (rounded up to 84) people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 21 to 27 June. The trend decreased by 11% compared to the daily average of 94.3 new infections the week before.

From 24 to 30 June, the authorities recorded an average of 14.9 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 6% compared to the daily average of 15.9 new patients in the week before.

An average number of 5.9 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 21 to 27 June. The trend increased by 11%, compared to the daily average of 5.3 deaths in the week before.

Related News:

“The trends in the number of new infections and hospital admissions are declining. In the past 7 days, slightly more people died from Covid-19 than the week before (a total of 41 people in the past week compared to 37 the week before). In reality, this 11% increase corresponds to 4 additional deaths in the past week,” the health authorities stressed.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,754.

Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed. From now on, the national health institute will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times