 
Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
    Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium
    Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    The women flew from Turkey to Belgium. Credit: Belga

    Three wives of IS fighters and six of their children are on their way to Belgium, the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed on Wednesday.

    Tatiana Wielandt, Bouchra Abouallal and Nadia Baghouri are being repatriated with six of their children, according to the federal prosecutor’s office. On arrival, the children will be examined in hospital and the three women will be taken to prison. 

    Wielandt and Abouallal were sentenced to five years in prison last year by the Antwerp Court of Appeal for their involvement in the activities of a terrorist group. The Brussels criminal court last year sentenced Baghouri to four years in prison.

    “The three women will be informed of this. Wielandt’s and Abouallal’s sentences are final, Baghouri can still appeal,” said Eric Van der Sypt, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office.

    A juvenile judge will be appointed for the children. He will have to decide whether or not they can be taken in by their grandparents.

    The Brussels Times