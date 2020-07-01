Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium
The women flew from Turkey to Belgium. Credit: Belga
Three wives of IS fighters and six of their children are on their way to Belgium, the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed on Wednesday.
Tatiana Wielandt, Bouchra Abouallal and Nadia Baghouri are being repatriated with six of their children, according to the federal prosecutor’s office. On arrival, the children will be examined in hospital and the three women will be taken to prison.
Wielandt and Abouallal were sentenced to five years in prison last year by the Antwerp Court of Appeal for their involvement in the activities of a terrorist group. The Brussels criminal court last year sentenced Baghouri to four years in prison.