 
Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce their working hours
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 July, 2020
Latest News:
Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce...
Belgian far-right ‘restores’ Congo monument in Cinquantenaire Park...
National Bank fears potential crisis in the property...
Liberals urged to support ‘fundamental’ changes to Belgium’s...
Belgians turned away from drug use during lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce their working hours
    Belgian far-right ‘restores’ Congo monument in Cinquantenaire Park
    National Bank fears potential crisis in the property market
    Liberals urged to support ‘fundamental’ changes to Belgium’s abortion rights law
    Belgians turned away from drug use during lockdown despite availability
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Book A Flight Yet
    France bans e-bike ad for discrediting the automobile sector
    Brussels-City allows demo against headscarf ban – within limits
    Brussels shelter for infected homeless people remains open until end of September
    Walloon government described as ‘communist’ by National Bank governor
    Flanders lowers school age to five from September
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 84 new infections per day
    78% of Russians vote for reform allowing Putin two more terms
    Brussels Breweries join to turn wasted beer into ‘eau de bière’
    Terrorist and radical pressure in Belgian prisons is gradually decreasing
    Coronavirus: Belgium remains a popular tourism destination for 2020   
    ‘It’s a danger’: virologists ‘not thrilled’ about EU border reopening
    Thousands of flights cancelled as Brussels Airlines adjusts schedule
    Ex-boss of Proximus cuts a deal with prosecutors on insider trading charges
    Coronavirus costs Belgian rail almost €400 million
    View more

    Over 70% of Belgians want to radically reduce their working hours

    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More than 70% of Belgians are looking for a way to drastically reduce the hours they work post coronavirus, a new study has shown.

    Conducted by the Catholic University of Leuven (UCLouvain) in collaboration with the University of Saint-Louis and the Socialist Centre for Continuing Education (CESEP), the study showed that 73% of Belgians support a radical reduction in working hours in the period following the coronavirus epidemic.

    The study also looked at the broader impact of coronavirus on employment, and situations throughout the country. Of those asked, 90% to want change in terms of employment in some capacity.

    Related Articles

     

    Nine out of ten Belgians saw at least one advantage to teleworking, particularly in terms of travel, flexible working hours and combining work with family obligations. While 63% of the workers experienced changes in their working conditions during the confinement period, these various changes were a source of new difficulties for 93% of them.

    For 41% of the women who responded to the survey, the combination of their job and family responsibilities was a source of greater fatigue, compared with 31% of the male respondents. At a time of deconfinement, no less than 73% of Belgians also claim to support a radical reduction in working time.

    According to the results of researchers from the two universities and the CESEP, 32% of Belgians report losing part of their income, with many of these being low-income earners and young people. Conversely, 50% of the respondents saw their expenses fall more than their income.

    Hit hard by the economic repercussions of the health crisis, 73% of atypical workers, such as temporary workers and the self-employed, report having lost all or part of their wages during the containment period.

    Finally, “for 90% of the respondents, the post-Covid period should include the guarantee of a job for all, the shift of our societies towards ecological reconversion, the recognition of socially useful jobs, the creation of a sustainable investment fund and the democratisation of companies”.

    The Brussels Times