Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets...

For the smaller markets of Kessel-Lo and Wijgmaal, which were already fully open before, the obligation does not apply.
Additionally, one-way traffic for visitors will be implemented, so that sufficient distance can be kept.
Market vendors already were obliged to wear masks since the previous National Security Council. Alcohol gel will be provided at the entrances and exits, and the number of visitors present will be monitored, reports VRT.
At the entrance of the markets, stewards will point out the obligation to visitors, and the police will monitor compliance. Face masks will be provided on-site for those who do not have one.