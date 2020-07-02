Leuven makes face masks mandatory on markets...

As the two largest and busiest markets in the city of Leuven are starting up again, the mayor has decided to make masks mandatory for market-goers.

The obligation counts for the Friday markets in the city centre, and the Sunday market in Heverlee, which will now be able to open with more than 50 stalls, mayor Mohamed Ridouani announced.

This measure is an extra one, on top of the ones that need to be taken as per the National Security Council’s decision.

“After all, when these markets are busy, it is difficult for visitors to keep their distance. With face masks we want to guarantee additional safety,” Ridouani told Het Laatste Nieuws.

For the smaller markets of Kessel-Lo and Wijgmaal, which were already fully open before, the obligation does not apply.

Additionally, one-way traffic for visitors will be implemented, so that sufficient distance can be kept.

Market vendors already were obliged to wear masks since the previous National Security Council. Alcohol gel will be provided at the entrances and exits, and the number of visitors present will be monitored, reports VRT.

At the entrance of the markets, stewards will point out the obligation to visitors, and the police will monitor compliance. Face masks will be provided on-site for those who do not have one.

