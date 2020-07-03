Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 new infections per day...

An average of 82 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Friday.

That represents a decrease of 13% compared to the average at the same time last week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 61,727. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

Of those infections, 34,714 (56%) were registered in Flanders, 19,514 (32%) in Wallonia, and 6,439 (10%) in Brussels. Data on the place of residence were not available for 1,060 cases (2%).

An average number of 82 people per day tested positive for the virus over the last 7-day period. The trend decreased by 13% compared to the daily average of 94 new infections the week before.

From 25 June to 1 July, the authorities recorded an average of 13 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 10% compared to the daily average of 15.3 new patients in the week before.

A total of 183 patients in Belgium are in hospital because of the virus, which is a decrease of 29%, compared to 256 patients in hospital seven days earlier. Of the people in hospital, 35 were in intensive care, down 8% from the previous week.

An average number of 4.1 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 23 to 29 June. The trend decreased by 38%, compared to the daily average of 6.7 deaths in the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,765.

Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports have changed. From now on, the national health institute will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times