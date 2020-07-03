 
Belgium granted quarantine free travel to the England
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 July, 2020
Latest News:
Abortion rights law dragged into federal government negotiations...
Damaged bust of Leopold II returned to Flemish...
Belgium granted quarantine free travel to the England...
Police revamp key to improving police-civilian relations, field...
‘Covid Safe’ label proposed for tourism operators in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Abortion rights law dragged into federal government negotiations
    Damaged bust of Leopold II returned to Flemish park
    Belgium granted quarantine free travel to the England
    Police revamp key to improving police-civilian relations, field study finds
    ‘Covid Safe’ label proposed for tourism operators in Brussels
    European Commission takes Belgium to court over money-laundering law
    EU approves antiviral as first Covid-19 treatment
    More than 300 new biopharma jobs this year in Charleroi
    Ethnic profiling by police: the public are often to blame, says researcher
    Ryanair plans to refund 90% of customers by the end of July
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Gets Homesick
    Walloon double infanticide: mother charged with murder
    England drops quarantine rules for over 50 countries 
    EU agency: “Resurgence of community transmission of coronavirus”
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium candidate to manage EU’s emergency face mask stock
    Coronavirus in numbers: July
    Lidl brand clothing auctions for 10x list price after viral frenzy 
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 new infections per day
    Over 10,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    View more

    Belgium granted quarantine free travel to the England

    Friday, 03 July 2020
    Credit: dannyman (CC SA-BY 2.0)

    As of July 10, travellers from Belgium will no longer be quarantined upon arrival in England.

    This information comes as part of a list – published on Friday – which confirms earlier reports that travel will be allowed between England and certain destinations.

    Belgium, Germany, Italy and France all made the list, Portugal did not.

    Speaking on Friday morning, Transport Minister Grant Shapps explained the news as a major step in the reopening of the country.

    “There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” Shapps told Sky News.

    Arrivals will be additionally monitored through a passenger location form, which will list travel history, and where people will be staying.

    Scotland and Wales

    According to The Telegraph newspaper, the government had hoped to get a list for the whole of the UK but the disagreement with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has killed that hope.

    Both Scotland and Wales have called the decision “shambolic” – with Sturgeon adding that she was willing to evaluate low risk countries, but not yet.

    The quarantine has been in force in the UK since June 8. Shapps said there would be a rapid adjustment if the infection rate in any of the countries on the list were to rise.

    The Brussels Times