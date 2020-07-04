 
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 81 new infections per day
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 81 new infections per day
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 81 new infections per day

    Credit: Belga

    An average of 80.6 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Saturday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 61,838. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    All trends continue to decrease, according to the authorities.

    An average number of 80.6 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 June. The trend decreased by 16% compared to the daily average of 96 new infections the week before.

    From 27 June to 3 July, the authorities recorded an average of 11.1 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 26% compared to the daily average of 15 new patients in the week before.

    In total, 168 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 32 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4.7 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 24 to 30 June. The trend increased by 25%, compared to the daily average of 6.3 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9.771.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times