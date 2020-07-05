 
Brussels after Covid-19: cycling, tourism apps win residents' hearts
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Brussels after Covid-19: cycling, tourism apps win residents’ hearts

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    © Belga

    Over a month after the launch of “Brussels hacks the crisis” – aimed at developing innovative digital ideas for the period after the coronavirus crisis – Brussels residents have chosen a biking app and a tourism app as their preferred applications.

    The two projects will be developed by students throughout the month of July on the occasion of the Open Summer of Code.

    The ‘Brussels is Biking’ application placed first with 308 of the nearly 1,000 votes, while second place went to “Touriste dans ma ville” (“Tourist in my city”) with 217 votes.

    ‘Brussels is Biking’ is an app aimed at putting together everything cyclists need, accompanying them, in their pockets, for their entire cycling adventure. It includes a map indicating cycle parking places, repair shops and water fountains, as well as a diary of cycle-related events, an anti-theft tracking system and an alert system that indicates dangerous roads.

    The ‘Touriste dans ma ville’ app caters to people wishing to (re)discover Brussels. When connecting to this app, the would-be tourist sees various routes appear, each leading to a given destination, such as a park, a fresco or a place with a difference.

    Based on journeys already completed by the user, the app will suggest other areas to visit and enable individuals and groups to create and share trips around Brussels based on precise themes.

    Both apps will be available from 30 July.

    Launched in early June, the ‘Brussels hacks the crisis’ project received over 100 ideas for rethinking Brussels after Covid-19. A jury of experts selected the six best ideas, which were then submitted to Brussels residents for them to vote on.

