 
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 85 new infections per day
Monday, 06 July, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 85 new infections per day

    Monday, 06 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 85.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 62,016. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The trend of the number of new infections continues to decrease, according to the authorities.

    An average number of 85.1 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 25 June to 1 July. The trend decreased by 3% compared to the daily average of 87.4 new infections the week before.

    On Mondays, only the number of confirmed infections is updated, but the numbers of deaths and hospitalisations are not.

    This means that, for the time being, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Belgium still officially stands at 9,771.

    Additionally, 168 patients are still in hospital, of which 32 in intensive care.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times