 
Amnesiac woman (24) found tied up in Belgian wasteland
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 July, 2020
Latest News:
Pink Algae sparks fears of the Italian Alps...
‘Technically’ Belgium can be climate neutral by 2050...
Belgium unable to force returning travellers to quarantine...
Why Belgium still has the highest coronavirus death...
Amnesiac woman (24) found tied up in Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 July 2020
    Pink Algae sparks fears of the Italian Alps melting
    ‘Technically’ Belgium can be climate neutral by 2050
    Belgium unable to force returning travellers to quarantine
    Why Belgium still has the highest coronavirus death rate in the world
    Amnesiac woman (24) found tied up in Belgian wasteland
    Essex truck deaths: Belgium blocked probe days before bodies’ discovery
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Isn’t Done
    More than 200 scientists dispute WHO theory on Covid-19 transmission
    Coronavirus will re-emerge in Belgium soon, expert warns
    Brussels cuts down E40 motorway for new biking lane
    Nigel Farage accused of breaking quarantine to go to the pub
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 85 new infections per day
    Coronavirus: Flanders makes special parental leave less attractive
    Belgium’s blood reserves hit ‘critical’ low amid coronavirus lockdown
    Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival
    Coronavirus: Expert group to review travel measures for at-risk returnees
    Lockdown: Flemish businesses received more than €1 billion in compensation
    Tourist travel should not be allowed yet, says Marc Van Ranst
    Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix
    Congo expels three Belgians over racist comments about Pierre Kompany
    View more

    Amnesiac woman (24) found tied up in Belgian wasteland

    Monday, 06 July 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    An investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old woman was found tied up in a vacant unused spot of land in the town of Flénu in the Hainaut province of Belgium’s Walloon Region.

    The woman – who was found in the early hours of Sunday morning – has partially lost her memory according to the Mons Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the events.

    The young woman had spent the evening with friends in Flénu before going out around 1:30 AM to get her mobile phone. However, she never returned to her friends. She was later found around 3:15 AM on the wasteland. Her hands were tied behind her back and she remembered nothing.

    The Mons Public Prosecutor’s Office said that the federal police lab was on scene to carry out various analyses, including on the rope with which the victim was tied. The young woman was also examined by a doctor.

    The results of the various analyses have not yet been communicated. The investigation is currently underway.

    The Brussels Times