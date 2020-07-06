Amnesiac woman (24) found tied up in Belgian wasteland

An investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old woman was found tied up in a vacant unused spot of land in the town of Flénu in the Hainaut province of Belgium’s Walloon Region.

The woman – who was found in the early hours of Sunday morning – has partially lost her memory according to the Mons Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the events.

The young woman had spent the evening with friends in Flénu before going out around 1:30 AM to get her mobile phone. However, she never returned to her friends. She was later found around 3:15 AM on the wasteland. Her hands were tied behind her back and she remembered nothing.

The Mons Public Prosecutor’s Office said that the federal police lab was on scene to carry out various analyses, including on the rope with which the victim was tied. The young woman was also examined by a doctor.

The results of the various analyses have not yet been communicated. The investigation is currently underway.

The Brussels Times