 
Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
Latest News:
The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday...
Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium...
Spanish antibody study casts doubt on chances of...
Belgium changes national holiday to honour ‘heroes of...
Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium
    Spanish antibody study casts doubt on chances of herd immunity
    Belgium changes national holiday to honour ‘heroes of the coronavirus crisis’
    Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right ‘restores’ it
    Could AI be the future of European Defence?
    Belgian contact tracing app will be ready in September
    A difficult start to the week for the Commission president
    Famous Belgian sex worker wants prostitution ban before Covid-19 vaccine
    Lockdown: mass events may go forward on case by case basis
    Coronavirus: United States surpasses 130,000 deaths
    Belgium will quarantine arrivals from high-risk countries
    Coronavirus may have existed for longer than we think, Oxford epidemiologist suggests
    Belgium bans dancing at weddings 2 days after it was ‘allowed’
    World’s first 3D printed house constructed in Belgium
    2 in 3 early Covid-19 tests show false negative, study shows
    EU invests €75 million in candidate vaccine
    Coronavirus delays arrival of new SNCB trains
    Risk of Covid-19 infection via surfaces ‘overblown’, professor argues
    Belgium keeps borders closed to travellers from EU’s 15 safe countries
    View more

    Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium

    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 81.7 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 62,058. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    All trends continue to decrease, according to the authorities.

    An average number of 81.7 people per day tested positive for the virus over the 7-day period from 27 June to 3 July. The trend decreased by 5% compared to the daily average of 86.3 new infections the week before.

    Related News:

     

    From 30 June to 6 July, the authorities recorded an average of 10.7 new hospital admissions per day, which is a decrease of 24% compared to the daily average of 14.1 new patients in the week before.

    In total, 169 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 27 are in the intensive care unit.

    An average number of 4.6 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 27 June to 3 July. The trend decreased by 16%, compared to the daily average of 5.4 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,774.

    Due to the decrease in the spread of the virus over the last few weeks, Sciensano’s reports will focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times