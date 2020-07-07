 
Not wearing a mask on Belgian trains will be fined this summer
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Credit: Federal Police

    The police and Securail are stepping up their targeted checks on trains and in stations to make sure everyone respects the obligation to wear a face mask.

    Since the wearing of a face mask became compulsory on public transport and stations on 4 May, SNCB’s checks were mostly meant to raise awareness among travellers.

    After two months of intensive awareness-raising, it is time to start enforcing the targeted checks, the company announced. People not wearing a mask will be fined, according to the police.

    However, as the number of passengers on trains is steadily increasing, and people will use the train for more leisure travel during the summer, wearing a mask is more important than ever, according to Belgian rail company SNCB.

    On weekdays, the number of travellers per day is approximately 448,000, which is almost half of the company’s normal users before the coronavirus crisis.

    “From the outset, SNCB has called upon people’s collective responsibility, and continues to call on everyone to comply with this measure, which is essential for everyone’s safety,” the company said.

    Not complying with the coronavirus measures can result in a €250 fine.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times