 
Researchers throw plastic into the River Scheldt, in the name of science
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 July, 2020
Latest News:
Researchers throw plastic into the River Scheldt, in...
Not wearing a mask on Belgian trains will...
WHO acknowledges that ‘evidence is emerging’ of airborne...
US invests $1.6 billion extra in vaccine research...
Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    Researchers throw plastic into the River Scheldt, in the name of science
    Not wearing a mask on Belgian trains will be fined this summer
    WHO acknowledges that ‘evidence is emerging’ of airborne Covid-19 transmission
    US invests $1.6 billion extra in vaccine research
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus
    New anti-corruption plans presented in the European Parliament
    Congolese President travels to Belgium on a ‘private visit’
    Police discover ‘hell-like’ torture site in Belgian-Dutch border
    World Chocolate Day: Belgium exports second-most chocolate in EU
    Toys considered the most dangerous products on the European market
    Overview: which countries tightened their coronavirus measures?
    Brussels square to be named after Brontë sisters
    ‘Arizona’ coalition emerges as Belgium’s latest hope for new government
    The United States considers banning popular app ‘TikTok’
    Kremlin promises to retaliate against UK sanctions
    Travellers cancelling trips to high-risk areas will not be refunded by airlines
    Belgium in Brief: Struggles To Quarantine High-risk Travellers
    Bus driver left brain dead after attack by ticketless passengers who refused to wear masks
    Belgian researchers study tears to replace conventional Covid-19 tests
    The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday
    View more

    Researchers throw plastic into the River Scheldt, in the name of science

    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    Scientists release plastic waste into the river. © University of Antwerp

    Researchers from the university of Antwerp have been deliberately throwing plastic into the River Scheldt at three locations, to try to find out exactly how the waste finds its way to the open sea.

    The ecosystem Management Group (Ecobe) has chosen sites along the river at Wintam, Dendermonde and Melle. All are upstream of the city of Antwerp – Melle is just outside the Ghent ring-road, while Wintam, the closest to the port, is 18km from the city centre.

    The whole section of the river, from Melle to the North Sea, covers about 150km, yet somehow plastic and other kinds of waste manage to navigate their way to the sea.

    We want to map out how plastic items behave once in the river,” said biologist Bert Teunkens.

    We are looking into how long it takes before plastic from the Scheldt reaches the North Sea and what the effect of the tides is. Furthermore, the project should also provide us with additional insights into the interaction between the river and the banks, whereby items wash up on the banks on the one hand and return to the river on the other.”

    The researchers are using plastic in fluorescent yellow to make it easier to track. And they have called on the public to help them.

    Anyone who finds one of the items is invited to scan the QR code and register it on a website, and then return the item to the water so that it can continue its journey.

    Another 30 plastic items, this time in fluo orange, have been equipped with a GPS transmitter, so that the researchers can track it more accurately.

    This is not the first time the team has carried out the same experiment. Last last year they released another load of plastic into the river, but only around 10% of the load was recovered – not enough for them to draw firm conclusions.

    Nonetheless, the objects recovered had travelled far: not only along the banks of the estuary where ships approach Antwerp, but also in the Westerschelde, the northern blanch of the river that passes through the Netherlands. Many items never moved far from the place where they were released, but one managed to make it to the beach between Ostend and Bredene, where it was found six months later.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times