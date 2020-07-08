 
Belgian researchers investigate exact cause of death of corona patients
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 July, 2020
Latest News:
EU ‘ready to grant’ City of London access...
Belgium to re-ban travel to infected EU zones...
Coronavirus: A new peak ‘could be only a...
Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected...
Israel and UAE announce collaboration to fight Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    EU ‘ready to grant’ City of London access to European markets after Brexit
    Belgium to re-ban travel to infected EU zones
    Coronavirus: A new peak ‘could be only a month away,’ says Van Ranst
    Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected zones
    Israel and UAE announce collaboration to fight Covid-19 with AI
    Eurozone sees highest increase in house prices since 2007
    Belgian researchers investigate exact cause of death of corona patients
    Uniforms of Belgian army & police produced by underpaid workers in Romania
    Belgium in Brief: Quarantining The Un-Quarantinable
    Cheat-Sheet: What the updated travel rules mean
    France plans ‘targeted’ reconfinement if second wave hits
    Lockdown did nothing to stifle drugs trade
    Foreign Affairs announces new countries accessible to Belgian travellers
    Brussels and Wallonia will quarantine high-risk returnees
    Even mild Covid patients could suffer serious brain damage, neurologists warn
    Brussels Pret A Manger safe from company closures
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium stop decreasing
    UK prepared to leave without a deal, Boris Johnson warns Merkel
    Property prices rose in first half, despite lockdown
    ‘Chaotic’: US begins withdrawal from World Health Organisation
    View more

    Belgian researchers investigate exact cause of death of corona patients

    Wednesday, 08 July 2020
    © PxHere

    Researchers from the Jessa hospital in Hasselt, together with the city’s university, are carrying out autopsies on 20 patients who died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19 to find out the exact cause of death.

    Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, the official figures for hospital deaths have all involved cases of the disease confirmed by a test.

    But while the deceased patients all have the infection in common, little is known about the proximate cause of death – the actual physical mechanism which led to the end of life.

    Now the Jessa hospital has become the only hospital in the country to take part in research to find out the exact cause of death, using minimally invasive autopsies to study 20 fatalities. In this case, the autopsies use first a CT scan to scan the body from the head to just below the pelvis, taking in all of the major organs, explained Professor Janneke Cox, co-lead researcher and infectious disease specialist.

    Next, using a biopsy needle, radiologist Dr Jan Vanrusselt takes cell samples from the major organs including the lungs (where the main symptoms of difficulty in breathing is rooted).

    There are several reasons for the use of a minimally invasive technique.

    First, there is the safety aspect and the reduced risk of contamination of employees,” said Dr Cox.

    In addition, surviving relatives are also more ready to cooperate on a minimal invasive autopsy because there are hardly any injuries to the body. More than 70% of next of kin eventually agree to such an autopsy, which is a particularly high percentage. People often go along because they feel that way they can contribute to understanding Covid-19 better.”

    The aim of the project is to help the medical profession to understand Covid-19 better, in particular what exactly the virus infection does in the body.

    The Jessa team is also working with researchers from the universities of Hasselt, Ghent and Antwerp to carry out detailed studies on the immunological response of the body and the effects on body tissues.

    Using the results of the autopsies we can find out exactly what damage the virus caused, as well as which processes are important and which are not,” she said.

    We hope with these results to be able to contribute to treating this infection. We hope to publish the first results in the summer.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times