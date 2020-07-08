Belgium to re-ban travel to infected EU zones...

Belgium will issue a formal travel ban to areas in the Schengen zone that have been put back in lockdown and are considered a very high health risk.

On Wednesday, it was decided that Belgium will put into place a formal travel ban to cities, towns, municipalities, districts, regions or countries that have been placed back in lockdown by the authorities, which Belgium considers “red zones.”

“Only the principle has been decided, the practical arrangements have not yet been determined,” Arnaud Gaspart, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, told The Brussels Times.

The list of red zones may be extended to cities, municipalities, districts, regions or countries considered to be a “very high risk” based on objective epidemiological criteria, including within the Schengen+ zone, if the federal evaluation cell (CELEVAL) decides so.

Additionally, Belgium introduced a colour-coded system to determine if returning travellers have to be tested and placed in quarantine upon arrival.

However, which areas those will be, or when the rules will go into force, has not been announced yet.

“How this will be communicated is also not sure yet. It could be a list, or a map, or both. We will likely publish it on our website. We are still working out everything,” Gaspart said, adding that formal communication will follow “soon.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times