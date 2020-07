Nearly 200,000 Belgians resorted to food banks in June, 15% more than the same time last year, De Zondag reported on Sunday.

“Last year, just under 170,000 persons on average came for a food package each month,” said Jef Mottar of the Belgian Federation of Food Banks. “In June, the figure rose to 195,000.”

The newcomers include many people on temporary unemployment due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

As a result of the increase, food banks need additional resources. They still manage to keep up with the demand thanks to the solidarity that has developed in recent weeks, but Mottar is worried about autumn, when the effects of the crisis will be felt even more.

