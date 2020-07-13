 
Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm...
Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again...
Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go...
TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’...
Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm
    Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again
    Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go to red zones
    TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’
    Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons
    Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter of months, study finds
    Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be arrested, De Block says
    Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong direction,’ says Van Ranst
    250,000 inhabitants of Manila go back into confinement
    New virus variant responsible for majority of global Covid-19 infections
    Russia claims successful completion of clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, simplified
    Belgium in Brief: What Is An Orange Zone?
    Polish election results may mean limitation of LGBTQ rights
    ‘Disproportionate’ lockdown of virus hit Catalan city overturned by court
    Belgium to quarantine travellers from 18 more EU areas
    Worldwide infections reach 24h record high
    Malta will allow Belgians again from Wednesday
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium rise for third day in a row
    Woman arrested for attacking Lidl staff who told her to wear a mask
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Monday, three health experts sounded the alarm about the increasing figures in Belgium in the special coronavirus commission of the Flemish parliament.

    Belgium’s coronavirus response is likely to be insufficient if a second wave occurs, according to them.

    More specifically, virologist Marc Van Ranst fears that it will be very difficult to withstand a new wave of the pandemic with the current approach.

    For her part, the president of the GEES, Erika Vlieghe, said she was not reassured, and professor Herman Goossens of the University Hospital of Antwerp warned about a lack of tests and reagents.

    “If there is a second lockdown, it is the responsibility of the politicians,” he commented.

    The three experts heard on Monday by the Flemish parliament’s coronavirus commission took stock of the turbulent months of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, reviewing all the sensitive points of the last few months: the lack of masks and protective equipment, problems with case definitions, and unclear guidelines.

    The three experts joined forces to denounce the lack of unity in command. “This unity did not exist and still does not exist,” said Van Ranst.

    According to Vlieghe, the lack of unity is “potentially an even bigger problem in case of a second wave.”

    The Brussels Times