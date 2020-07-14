 
Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei from its telecom networks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei...
Graffiti mural honours hard-hit staff at Brussels Airport...
EU budget: Charles Michel’s proposal is ‘a step...
EU auditors: Risk of inefficiency and fraud if...
70% of Belgian parents don’t know what punishment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 July 2020
    Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei from its telecom networks
    Graffiti mural honours hard-hit staff at Brussels Airport Zaventem
    EU budget: Charles Michel’s proposal is ‘a step in the right direction’
    EU auditors: Risk of inefficiency and fraud if emergency aid is paid out too swiftly
    70% of Belgian parents don’t know what punishment is considered child abuse
    Yes, no, yes: travellers from orange zones to be quarantined after all
    Cinemas lose visitors over mandatory face masks
    Vague vacation rules: why Belgium changed its mind on quarantining orange zones
    Weather Report: Don’t expect sun until the weekend
    ’15-minute neighbourhoods’: Flanders’ plan to restart local economies
    Llama antibodies could help treat coronavirus, UK study shows
    Google faces €600,000 privacy fine in Belgium
    First confirmed case of unborn baby contracting Covid-19 from mother
    Travelling to orange or red zones: what if your trip is cancelled?
    Belgians visit shopping centres less due to Covid-19, but buy more
    Belgium in Brief: Reinterpreting Belgium’s Travel Quarantine 
    Queen Elizabeth II introduces Buckingham Palace gin
    UN agencies: “We are off track to eradicate hunger in the world”
    Epidemiologist wonders whether latest relaxations caused rise in infections
    Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, updated
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei from its telecom networks

    Tuesday, 14 July 2020
    Credit: Flickr

    Huawei will not be banned from Belgium’s 5G-networks like the United Kingdom plans to do soon, Federal Minister for Telecom Philippe de Backer announced today.

    In the UK, Huawei and its technology will not be allowed to help expand the updated version of local telecom networks (5G). The decision came after the US imposed new sanctions on Huawei, which will require foreign producers of ‘semiconductors’ essential for the production of smartphones to get an American license before selling their products to Huawei.

    The American sanctions were dealt to Huawei as part of the ongoing trade war between China and the US, in which Huawei is seen to be untrustworthy and suspected of collecting information for the Chinese government. These claims currently remain unsubstantiated.

    Following a risk analysis, Minister De Backer decided that Belgium will not be revising its telecom policies.

    “There is no reason to be more strict,” De Backer told De Standaard. “The risk analysis showed that we are safe.”

    Concerns were raised after the Belgian National Security Council announced that ‘high risk’ telecom suppliers are excluded from the ‘core’ of the future 5G-networks in Belgium. In areas that are not the core of the network, these suppliers will be allowed to constitute a maximum of 35% of the network. The suppliers will also not be allowed to base themselves in certain ‘sensitive’ zones, such as in the vicinity of military compounds.

    Huawei is one of nine companies worldwide to provide telecom hardware and ‘carriers’ necessary to make 5G accessible for the public. Their products range from materials that are used for 5G towers (which send a signal, such as the internet) to receptors that enable users to make use of 5G (such as smartphones, that can connect to the internet). These telecom products and services together make up the 5G network.

    According to T-Mobile, 5G will make for “stronger network reliability, faster downloads, and support for more connected devices than ever before.”

    The US is putting considerable pressure on Belgium and other European countries to ban Huawei. Belgian operators have indicated that they hope that the government will not reconsider and become more strict in the future, as they have been working with Huawei technology for an extended period of time.

    A spokesperson for Huawei, Ed Brewster, told CNN that the UK’s decision to ban Huawei following US sanctions was disappointing.

    “It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide,” Brewster said. “Regrettably, our future in the UK has become politicised, this is about US trade policy and not security.”

    According to the BBC, the UK ban does not mean that Huawei technology used in the previous 4G, 3G, and 2G networks will have to be removed.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times