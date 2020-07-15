 
Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s new coronavirus infections rise by 8% compared...
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures...
Face masks could bring coronavirus under control within...
18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels...
Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries...
Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections rise by 8% compared to last week
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Face masks could bring coronavirus under control within weeks
    18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels
    Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries
    Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?
    A third attempt at simplifying Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel system
    Bulgarian prime minister refuses to resign amidst anti-corruption protests
    Flemish doctors demand clarity over orange travel zones
    Care homes were left to fend for themselves, says Doctors Without Borders
    Temporary unemployment extended beyond September
    Second coronavirus wave has begun, says Belgian expert
    Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei from its telecom networks
    Graffiti mural honours hard-hit staff at Brussels Airport Zaventem
    EU budget: Charles Michel’s proposal is ‘a step in the right direction’
    EU auditors: Risk of inefficiency and fraud if emergency aid is paid out too swiftly
    70% of Belgian parents don’t know what punishment is considered child abuse
    Yes, no, yes: travellers from orange zones to be quarantined after all
    Cinemas lose visitors over mandatory face masks
    Vague vacation rules: why Belgium changed its mind on quarantining orange zones
    View more
    Share article:

    Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?

    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    At the moment, Belgium’s National Security Council is meeting to discuss the next step of the country’s exit, but as the figures are on the rise again, it is not guaranteed that the next relaxations will take place as planned.

    Since at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, the Council is discussing whether or not the planned relaxations from 1 August can be implemented, now that the coronavirus figures have been rising again for some days.

    “If this continues, the next relaxations will certainly not be possible,” Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block told VRT earlier this week.

    “We have to prepare scenarios, as in the previous phases of the exit plan, but confirmation will only come in the last week before that date. We cannot do that today because of the epidemiological situation and the number of infections,” Federal Minister for Mobility François Bellot said.

    After the previous National Security Council (NSC), most of the remaining restrictions were lifted, with the exception of nightlife and large events. Swimming pools, wellness centres, cinemas, reception halls and casinos reopened, albeit under certain conditions.

    Related News:

     

    Events with a maximum audience of 200 (indoors) or 400 (outdoors) were also allowed to restart from July. From August, these maxima could be doubled if the evolution of the figures allowed it, Belgian Prime Minister Wilmès said at the previous meeting.

    Mass events and nightlife will certainly remain out of the question until 31 August, but the NSC will likely start looking towards September.

    From last Saturday, wearing face masks has been made compulsory in shops and shopping malls, cinemas, theatre, concert and conference halls, auditoria, places of worship, museums and libraries.

    The list could still be adapted over time, depending on the epidemiological situation of the country, the cabinet of Wilmès then announced.

    The Brussels Times