Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 1:00 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 8:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

De persconferentie na de Nationale Veiligheidsraad zal plaatsvinden om 13 uur. La conférence de presse après le Conseil National de Sécurité aura lieu à 13h. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) July 15, 2020



The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle whether the measures will be relaxed further or possibly even tightened again. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times