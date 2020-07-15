 
Belgium's National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Wednesday will start at 1:00 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Wednesday morning from 8:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle whether the measures will be relaxed further or possibly even tightened again. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times