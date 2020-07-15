 
Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections keep rising
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Latest News:
Struggling music industry to receive €2.5 million in...
Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections...
Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion...
National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax...
Apple and Ireland win their fight against a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Struggling music industry to receive €2.5 million in EU funds
    Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections keep rising
    Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion
    National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax measures today
    Apple and Ireland win their fight against a €13bn tax bill
    Belgium in Brief: Has The Second Wave Started?
    Lisbon’s partial reconfinement extended until end of July
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Face masks could bring coronavirus under control within weeks
    18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels
    Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries
    Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?
    A third attempt at simplifying Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel system
    Bulgarian prime minister refuses to resign amidst anti-corruption protests
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections rise by 8% compared to last week
    Flemish doctors demand clarity over orange travel zones
    Care homes were left to fend for themselves, says Doctors Without Borders
    Temporary unemployment extended beyond September
    Second coronavirus wave has begun, says Belgian expert
    Belgium will not join UK in banning Huawei from its telecom networks
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections keep rising

    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

    Belgium is ready to take stricter measures, if it turns out they are necessary next week, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said during a press conference, as the epidemic is regaining strength in the country.

    During the press conference after the National Security Council on Wednesday, Wilmès announced that Belgium’s so-called reproduction number (R number) has risen above 1 again, which means that the epidemic is growing again.

    Decisions about whether or not Phase 5 will start as planned from 1 August have been pushed back to next week Thursday, 23 July. In the meantime, the reason for the increase in the number of infections will be investigated.

    Officially, the R number, according to Belgian health institute Sciensano, is still 0.86. Sciensano takes the hospital admissions into account for the calculation of this figure, which are still decreasing for now, causing the lower estimate.

    However, calculated based on the number of new infections – “as it should be done,” virologist Marc Van Ranst told VRT – the R number is higher than 1 at the moment, as the figures have risen again.

    Related News:

     

    “Since the beginning of this month, there has been a resurgence of the virus. Phase 5 has been drawn up and is scheduled to start on 1 August,” Wilmès said.

    “If the trend is not good, we will not go to Phase 5. We now want to see how the trend evolves. If stricter measures need to be taken in the future, we are ready to do so. A lot has to do with our own behaviour,” she added.

    According to the experts of the GEES, the R number has risen above 1 again, said Wilmès, meaning that, every infected person infects more than one other person on average, causing the epidemic to grow again.

    “We want to see how the situation evolves now. We are trying to find out more about the cause of the resurgence. Then we can take better measures,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times