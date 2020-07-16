Greenpeace rolls out 32m banner in the centre of Brussels

Greenpeace has rolled out a 32-metre banner on Rue de la Loi to demand a green and socially just recovery after the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 17 and 18 July to discuss the recovery plan following the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the meeting, European Council President Charles Michel has said that the goals for recovery are “repairing the damage caused by COVID-19, reforming our economies, remodelling our societies.”

“Just before the important EU Council on recovery after the Covid crisis, we want to give Prime Minister Wilmès our demands for a sustainable and just reconstruction,” said Greenpeace’s Mathieu Soete.

Related Articles

45,000 Belgians signed a Greenpeace petition addressed to Prime Minister Wilmès in which they formulate six demands.

Firstly, they want governments to invest in the planet and in renewable energy, that they choose people over multinationals, and that healthy, local and ecological food be made affordable for everyone.

The non-profit also demanded that polluting industries only receive support if they show engagement with the climate and that the crucial professions be revalued, by which they mean that “the silent heroes in care, food, education or on the street who keep our society going are undervalued and underpaid.”

Finally, Greenpeace is calling for a social energy transition which would “involve everyone in a switch to 100% renewable energy that creates sustainable, local jobs.

“The call of the 45,000 Belgians who signed the petition is clear,” Soete said. “We can emerge stronger from this health crisis if we work towards greater equality in our society and tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.”

The Brussels Times