Belgium restarts coronavirus press conference three times per week

As the coronavirus figures in Belgium are rising again, the national health institute Sciensano and the Crisis Centre will start holding a coronavirus press conference again three times per week, they announced.

The press briefings will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The first one will be held today at 12:00 noon.

Last weekend, the Consultative Committee gathered to discuss Belgium’s rising number of cases, and asked to restart the press conferences on the coronavirus figures “to ensure that the population can better understand the evolution of the epidemiological figures.”

In addition to figures on the spread of the disease, the Crisis Centre will also share contact tracing data in the presence of Karine Moykens, the head of the Flemish coronavirus task force.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times