What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?...

Every year, several ceremonies are held to commemorate the taking of the oath. The King and other members of the Belgian royal family, as well as the country’s political institutions, ambassadors and representatives of various European institutions, attend the Te Deum hymn in the morning.
The palace has urged Belgians not to come to Brussels this year, with the health measures in mind. The traditional Festival in the Park, the parades and the traditional fireworks will not take place this year, but a special version will be broadcast on national television.
The ceremony will have two themes: a tribute to the heroes of the coronavirus crisis and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Five F-16 jets will fly over the Place des Palais with tricolour smoke and the king will deliver a speech. Ten historic vehicles from World War II will parade, and a military helicopter will also fly the Belgian flag over the ceremony.
In 2013, the abdication of King Albert II of Belgium took place on this day, followed by the inauguration of his son, Philippe of Belgium as the seventh King of the Belgians.