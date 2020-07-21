   
What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?...
Government formation puzzle: Belgium’s two biggest parties agree...
Global warming: polar bears could become extinct by...
‘Promising first results’ for Oxford coronavirus vaccine...
Cyprus more divided during the pandemic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?
    Government formation puzzle: Belgium’s two biggest parties agree to look for a compromise
    Global warming: polar bears could become extinct by 2100
    ‘Promising first results’ for Oxford coronavirus vaccine
    Cyprus more divided during the pandemic
    Russian parliament moves to legalise ban on same-sex marriages
    Aggression towards train conductors: nearly 900 incidents last year
    Belgian eventgoers asked to leave personal data for contact tracers
    Meet the Belgians paving the way for a cheese revolution
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    Weather report: sunny week ahead before a rainy weekend
    Tens of thousands of packages delayed after robbery at Bol.com
    Belgian King calls for a government in yearly national holiday speech
    Frugal Five delay agreement on EU recovery plan
    Voting becomes voluntary in Flanders’ local elections
    Nantes’ Cathedral will be restored with help from French government
    Belgium creates law on clearing space for emergency vehicles
    Belgium warns of soaring infections between family members
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Yet
    New drug could mean breakthrough in coronavirus treatment
    View more
    Share article:

    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    The Belgian royals during the National Day in 2018. Credit: Belga

    On 21 July, public services in Belgium close their doors as its citizens celebrate the country’s National Day.

    Even though Belgium became an independent state in 1830, the national holiday dates back to 1831, when the country’s first King, took the oath.

    After the Belgian Revolution in 1830, which led to the country’s independence, the National Congress decided to make Belgium a kingdom.

    On 4 June 1831, the same National Congress elected Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha as the first King of the Belgians.

    Leopold I’s entry into Belgium began on 16 July 1831 when he travelled by boat from Dover to Calais, in France, after which he was taken to the Belgian border village of De Panne the next day.

    He travelled further through the country, among others through Bruges and Ghent, and on 21 July 1831, he took the constitutional oath as the first king of the Belgians on the Place Royale in Brussels.

    Related News:

     

    Every year, several ceremonies are held to commemorate the taking of the oath. The King and other members of the Belgian royal family, as well as the country’s political institutions, ambassadors and representatives of various European institutions, attend the Te Deum hymn in the morning.

    The palace has urged Belgians not to come to Brussels this year, with the health measures in mind. The traditional Festival in the Park, the parades and the traditional fireworks will not take place this year, but a special version will be broadcast on national television.

    The ceremony will have two themes: a tribute to the heroes of the coronavirus crisis and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

    Five F-16 jets will fly over the Place des Palais with tricolour smoke and the king will deliver a speech. Ten historic vehicles from World War II will parade, and a military helicopter will also fly the Belgian flag over the ceremony.

    In 2013, the abdication of King Albert II of Belgium took place on this day, followed by the inauguration of his son, Philippe of Belgium as the seventh King of the Belgians.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times