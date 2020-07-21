   
Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 175,1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 79% over the 7-day period from 11 to 17 July. This is, again, a higher increase than the days before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 64,094. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 14 to 20 July, the authorities recorded an average of 14 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 49% compared to the daily average of 9 new patients in the week before.

    In total, 180 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 36 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    An average number of 3 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 11 to 17 July. The trend also increased, compared to the daily average of fewer than 2 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,805.

    “At this stage, it is important to continue to respect the measures in order to slow down the increase,” Sciensano said.

    Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times