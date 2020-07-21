   
Belgian police on high alert after calls to attack officers on National holiday
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
    Belgian police on high alert after calls to attack officers on National holiday

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Belgian police are currently on high alert for incidents violence across the country after a widely spread social media called to cause as much damage as possible, and to target the police.

    Through various channels, young people are calling for guerrilla actions in Brussels and other cities today, on the national holiday, according to reports.

    The police confirmed to The Brussels Times that they are on alert after calls to protest on social media, but cannot give any further details.

    “All types of weapons are permitted, except firearms. Women are not allowed. Target is the police. They may be bombarded with firecrackers, fireworks arrows and stones. Street furniture, buses, trams and cars are also a target,” according to the call.

    Additional detail has not been provided about the incident, but the police have said they will be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    According to calls on social media, plans will be made at 7:00 PM in Brussels, Liège, Mons, Charleroi and other cities with the aim of causing as much damage as possible. In Brussels, the call is made to gather at Mont des Arts as early as 4:00 PM, according to a video message.

    Participants are invited to come dressed in black and wear a mask.

