Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM

The press conference following the National Security Council on Thursday will start at 1:30 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

Belgium’s National Security Council met on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

Last week, the Council decided to postpone its decision on whether or not the country could enter into Phase 5 from August by a week, to see how the figures would evolve.

De persconferentie na de Nationale Veiligheidsraad zal plaatsvinden om 13u30. La conférence de presse après le Conseil National de Sécurité aura lieu à 13h30. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) July 23, 2020



The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle the new restrictions that could be introduced to prevent the increasing infections from becoming a second wave. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times