   
Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The press conference following the National Security Council on Thursday will start at 1:30 PM, according to the Belgian Prime Minister.

    Belgium’s National Security Council met on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to discuss the next stage of the deconfinement strategy.

    Last week, the Council decided to postpone its decision on whether or not the country could enter into Phase 5 from August by a week, to see how the figures would evolve.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to tackle the new restrictions that could be introduced to prevent the increasing infections from becoming a second wave. The broadcast will be available here:

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times