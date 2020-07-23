Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
Thursday, 23 July 2020
Credit: Belga
EU Transport Ministers have reached agreement on health measures imposed on board aircraft flying over the continent.
In particular, the wearing of masks will be compulsory from the age of 6, German Minister Andreas Scheuer announced on Thursday.
Other measures agreed during the video conference meeting include the obligation to disinfect aircraft more often, to improve passenger information and to enforce safe distances, even if this results in long queues.