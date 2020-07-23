   
Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Latest News:
European Parliament threatens to block approved EU long-term...
What going for a beer will look like...
Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from...
Brussels Airlines could have 12 long-haul aircraft by...
Belgian hospitality sector approves of stricter coronavirus measures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    European Parliament threatens to block approved EU long-term budget
    What going for a beer will look like from Saturday
    Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council
    Brussels Airlines could have 12 long-haul aircraft by 2026
    Belgian hospitality sector approves of stricter coronavirus measures
    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
    Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles 
    Italian senator launches Italexit party
    Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
    Belgian returning travellers form: What does it ask?
    Asylum centre placed in lockdown after positive coronavirus tests
    Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European Parliament
    Number of Belgians using food aid skyrocketed during lockdown
    Belgium’s Security Council tightens coronavirus measures again
    Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday
    Coronavirus flare-up now spreading into general population, expert warns
    Belgium in Brief: Ready To Reconfine?
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
    Smaller social bubbles ‘necessary’ to prevent second coronavirus wave
    15-year-old Belgian becomes youngest ever match winner in snooker World Championship
    View more
    Share article:

    Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights

    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    EU Transport Ministers have reached agreement on health measures imposed on board aircraft flying over the continent.

    In particular, the wearing of masks will be compulsory from the age of 6, German Minister Andreas Scheuer announced on Thursday.

    Other measures agreed during the video conference meeting include the obligation to disinfect aircraft more often, to improve passenger information and to enforce safe distances, even if this results in long queues.

    The Brussels Times

     