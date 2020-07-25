Belgium’s Health Minister wants National Security Council to meet earlier

Public Health Minister Maggie De Block wants the National Security Council (NSC) to meet before next Friday, according to her spokesman, Peter Poulussen.

“The minister is very worried, particularly about the situation in Antwerp,” Poulussen explained, pointing to new cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), which are increasing faster in the province of Antwerp than elsewhere in the country.

The next scheduled NSC meeting is on Friday 31 July. However, De Block feels that it should meet at the start of next week “to assess the situation and, possibly, take new measures,” the spokesman said.

The Brussels Times