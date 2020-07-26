   
Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 July, 2020
Latest News:
Government IT advisor defends choice of obscure company...
Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map...
Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255...
Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning...
Broadcasting of digital Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Government IT advisor defends choice of obscure company to develop tracing app
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255
    Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning
    Broadcasting of digital Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled
    Europe’s holidaymakers face fewer traffic jams this summer
    Germany’s second coronavirus wave ‘is already here’
    Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Monday
    Belgium’s Health Minister wants National Security Council to meet earlier
    Police to step up enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: After excess mortality, Belgium now has a ‘mortality deficit’
    Not limiting social contacts was a mistake, says Bart De Wever
    Experts urge National Security Council to meet more often
    Coronavirus: Antwerp doctors call for spontaneous self-confinement
    After Council’s ‘nights of the knives,’ Parliament plans to prove its worth
    Former coach of top Belgian gymnast admits using abuse and humiliation
    Nearly 200 Belgians gather to protest mandatory face masks
    €130 million in black money regularised so far in 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian lung doctors sound the alarm
    Exit strategist Erika Vlieghe leaves National Security Council
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: the main stories this Sunday morning

    Sunday, 26 July 2020
    Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever © Belga

    The Covid-19 epidemic does not sleep. Here are some related topics from overnight that may be making the news today.

    • Researchers at the Radboud university hospital in Nijmegen in the Netherlands have discovered a genetic defect that may explain how young people can become so seriously ill from the coronavirus. The team studied two twin brothers in Maastricht who had become seriously ill, of whom one later died of the virus, and found both had a mutation in the gene known as Tol-like receptor 7 (TLR7) whose job is normally to recognise pathogens. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

    • The reproduction rate (Rt) for the coronavirus in Belgium rose to 1.44 on Saturday, up from 1.27 on Friday. The increase means the virus is becoming more widespread, with an infected person more likely to infect more people, unless steps like self-isolation are taken.

    • The provincial crisis centre for Antwerp has imposed a reduced social bubble of ten people for the next four weeks. The measure follows a decision by the national security council on Thursday to ignore the advice of scientists and leave the bubble at 15 people for the time being – a decision Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever said he regretted. People in the province are ‘invited’ to provide a list of the names and contact details of the people in their bubble.

    • A three-year-old child who died in Brussels last week after being infected with Covid-19 had been suffering from a serious muscular disorder known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), her father told La Capitale newspaper. The condition is congenital and in its most serious form leads to breathing difficulties, trouble swallowing and progressive loss of muscle function in the limbs. The child had been unable to eat or speak, and was being fed by a tube. “The coronavirus went with her into death, but it did not kill her,” the father said.

    • The code orange designation given yesterday to Flanders region by the European Centre for Disease Control has now been extended to cover all of Belgium. The code orange is triggered when the incidence of the coronavirus – the number of cases per 100,000 population – rises to 20 or above for two weeks. The codes are blue (zero new cases), yellow (fewer than 20), light orange (20-59.9), dark orange (60-119.9) and red (more than 120).

    • The federal economy ministry has produced a guide for the hospitality industry on how to apply the rules on coronavirus safety (in English). The ministry website also includes a downloadable version of the form required (for Flanders, Brussels or Wallonia) for businesses to register the details of customers for possible future contact tracing.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times