Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255...

The average daily number of new infections of the coronavirus Covid-19 rose yesterday to 255.3 for the week from 16 to 212 July, up from an average of 215.6 yesterday, according to figures from Sciensano on Sunday.

The trend for new infections per day rose by 71% over the 7-day period, compared to 117 new cases a day for the previous. The figures are rising almost everywhere in the country and across all age groups, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

The latest increase is accounted for by the 534 new cases registered on the single day of Wednesday 22 July – the highest daily total since the beginning of May.

Sciensano’s figures do not include the last four days, to allow time for verification. But it is already clear the daily average will continue to increase for some time, given that the number of new cases counted yesterday (but still to be verified) stood at 528.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 65,727. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 16 to 22 July, the authorities recorded an average of 13 new hospital admissions per day, which is up from the average of 12.1 reported yesterday for the week to 21 July. Yesterday alone, however, there were 19 new patients admitted, and 25 discharged.

In total, 212 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 45 are in the intensive care unit (four more than yesterday), 19 of them on respirators (+2). 18,092 people have passed through the hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,821, four more than yesterday.

Sciensano’s reports now focus on the evolution of the trends, and no longer on the daily figures. “This makes it possible to clearly see the trends, regardless of fluctuations in the daily figures,” the centre added.

The figures released by Sciensano are several days behind, and speak of daily averages based on a seven-day period. That produces a more comprehensive picture, but makes day-to-day comparisons more difficult.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times