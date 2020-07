There will still be sales in August despite the new tighter coronavirus (Covid-19) measures, Economy Minister Nathalie Muylle tells Flemish public broadcaster VRT on Monday.

Sales in August had been planned as part of the gradual deconfinement as Belgium started phasing out of lockdown, following far-reaching measures put in place by the Belgian government in March.

With coronavirus figures on the rise again, the deconfinement has been put on hold. A National Security Council meeting on Monday led to new restrictions on gatherings, but also on behaviour in shops.

People are now asked again to come and do the shopping alone, except for minors and people needing assistance, and to limit their presence to 30 minutes.

Related Articles

Despite these restrictions, the sales period will happen, Muylle confirmed. “We have already postponed them for a month, but you cannot keep putting off a ‘summer season’. The stocks are there, and that is crucial for the sector,” she said.

In April, Muylle moved to push back sales to 1 August “at the request of many retailers” to give them a chance to make profit on their summer collections.

The Brussels Times