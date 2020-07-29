Almost 1 in 10 did not respect Belgium’s 15-person bubble

Almost 1 in 10 people (9%) surveyed in the ongoing corona-study of the University of Antwerp ignored the 15-person bubble when the rule was in place.

When Phase 4 of Belgium’s exit place went into force from 1 July, people in the country were allowed to see 15 people per week. As the country’s new coronavirus infections continue to rise again, however, the relaxation of that particular measures has been referred to by several experts as the reason.

From Wednesday, the National Security Council reduced the bubbles to 5 fixed people per household for the coming four weeks at least, to try to prevent a second full lockdown.

According to the results of the university’s study on Wednesday, more than half of those surveyed had a bubble of more than five people last week, and will therefore have to adapt to the new rules.

More than half of the people who responded to the bi-monthly survey say they will adapt their café or restaurant visits and shopping to the new rules.

Nearly 70% of respondents will also change their schedule to meet with family. 87% of respondents who had planned a social event in August will cancel it, while 10% will reduce the number of participants, and 3% say they will not change anything.

Some 37,000 people took part in the survey at the initiative of the University of Antwerp with the support of UHasselt, KU Leuven and ULB. This is an increase of 9,000 people compared to last time, which, shows that people are once again more concerned about the coronavirus, according to the researchers.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times