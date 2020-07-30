High temperatures on Friday: elderly and vulnerable people asked to be vigilant
Credit: Belga
Elderly and vulnerable people should be vigilant on Friday, as temperatures are expected to rise to 36 degrees, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).
“It will probably be the warmest day of the year,” said weatherman Frank Deboosere. While high, it is not a record-breaking number: on 25 July 2019, the temperature went up to 41.8 degrees in Begijnendijk in the province of Flemish Brabant.
The high temperature means that a code yellow will be in effect for the whole country. “At such temperatures, measures can be taken to protect older and weaker people by making them drink more and not to be in direct sunlight.”