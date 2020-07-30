   
Norway confirms quarantine on arrivals from Belgium
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
    Norway confirms quarantine on arrivals from Belgium

    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    The Norwegian government has changed Belgium from Code Green to Code Red, it announced on Thursday in light of the ongoing virus spread in the country.

    This means that travellers from Belgium arriving in Norway will have to spend 10 days in quarantine from 1 August upon arrival in the country.

    The requirement to quarantine will come into force at midnight on Saturday 1 August.

    Non-essential travel from Norway to Belgium is also discouraged by the Nordic country. Travellers returning from Belgium will be subject to a 10-day quarantine obligation upon entry into Norway.

    The decision was taken on the basis of the assessment of the epidemiological situation in Belgium by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

