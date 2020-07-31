   
Vaccination syringes and needles – Belgium’s next shortage?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Latest News:
Vaccination syringes and needles – Belgium’s next shortage?...
Inside Belgium’s strategic plan for a second coronavirus...
Antwerp to open own coronavirus ‘test village’ next...
US Covid-19 study: Small children can be extremely...
Ten Brussels municipalities break the new-case alarm threshold...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 July 2020
    Vaccination syringes and needles – Belgium’s next shortage?
    Inside Belgium’s strategic plan for a second coronavirus wave
    Antwerp to open own coronavirus ‘test village’ next week
    US Covid-19 study: Small children can be extremely contagious
    Ten Brussels municipalities break the new-case alarm threshold
    Belgium’s Muslims today celebrate Eid-el-Adha as never before
    Algeria removed from EU white list for potential travel
    The European Battery Alliance is charging ahead with Gigafactory in Sweden
    Switzerland recommends face masks in all businesses
    EU imposes first ever sanctions against cyber attacks
    Shadows of modern slaves laid out in Brussels for human trafficking awareness
    Partial curfew introduced in second Belgian city
    Norway confirms quarantine on arrivals from Belgium
    Funfair vendors to stage protest in Brussels despite gathering ban
    Donald Trump calls for delay of US presidential elections
    Brussels could begin curfew if things get worse, Health Minister warns
    ‘About time’ access to coronavirus test got easier, Brussels mayor says
    Antwerp makes flats available for positive cases who can’t go home
    Post-Brexit, who will have jurisdiction over the Eurotunnel?
    Mechelen mayor encourages shopping despite ‘necessary’ measures
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccination syringes and needles – Belgium’s next shortage?

    Friday, 31 July 2020
    Stock photo © PxHere

    The Brussels-based European Biosafety Network (EBN) has warned that the arrival of a vaccine against the coronavirus Covid-19 could be met by a Europe-wide shortage of adequate syringes and needles.

    The EBN is an association of “interested parties committed to biological and occupational safety in healthcare throughout the European Union”. The warning is published on its website.

    A vaccine is expected to be available by the end of the year or early 2021, but not on quantities sufficient for the whole world, the EBN says. When it does appear, it will be packaged in glass vials, with an expected two doses per person required to achieve protection against the virus.

    With an EU population in 2019 of 446 million, some 1 billion syringes and needles for vaccination will be required to deliver the vaccine in Europe,” the EBN writes.

    Thus, it is vital that the 27 EU member states commit to the supply of needles and syringes as soon as possible to avoid a bottleneck in production and supply.”

    The experience at the outbreak of the pandemic, when healthcare services were faced with grave shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) is not one to be repeated, the EBN warns – “with vaccines available but no medical devices to deliver them”.

    To make the problem even more acute, standard syringes for everyday use in healthcare are not ideal for immunisation programmes.

    Standard equipment contains dead space in which some of the vaccine remains trapped, and is therefore wasted. According to a paper by the World Health Organisation, the losses from the use of such equipment could be as high as 15%.

    For immunisation purposes, the industry produces special cannulated needles that eliminate dead space so that all of the dose of vaccine reaches the subject. That improves the result, but such needles are in short supply compared to the standard issue equipment.

    Governments and institutions in charge of delivering COVID-19 vaccination in Europe must consider how best to maximise the use of the available vaccine, so they can vaccinate more people with, at least initially, a limited number of vaccine doses, and at the same time protect healthcare worker safety,” the organisation concludes.

    In response to the warning, Belga reports, federal health minister Maggie De Block (Open VLD) is not concerned.

    It makes no sense to order syringes and needles en masse now, when we do not yet know what vaccine will be offered,” spokesperson Peter Poulussen said. Any future order will be made within the framework of European cooperation, he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times