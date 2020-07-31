   
Belgian average rises to 371 new coronavirus infections per day, hospital admissions keep rising
Friday, 31 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga/Benoît Doppagne

    An average of 370.6 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Friday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 62% over the period from 21 to 27 July, compared to the average of 299.4 new infections the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 68,006. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 24 to 30 July, the authorities recorded an average of 24.4 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 60% compared to the daily average of 15.3 the week before.

    In total, 267 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 42 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    Across Belgium, 36.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been detected in the past two weeks, which is an increase of 194% compared to the 14 days before.

    An average number of 2.7 deaths occurred per day over the period from 21 to 27 July. The trend decreased slightly, compared to the daily average of 3 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,840.

    “The number of new infections and hospital admissions is still increasing,” the health authorities said. “This will continue for some time, because it will take at least a few weeks before we will see the effect of the new measures,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times