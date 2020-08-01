   
Belgian average rises to 448 new coronavirus infections per day
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 August, 2020
Latest News:
Europe’s second wave is here...
Belgium has 70% fewer farms now than in...
Ozone levels exceed European threshold limits in Belgium...
Sharp increase in new cases reported in Spain...
Up to 70,000 corona tests a day: the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 August 2020
    Europe’s second wave is here
    Belgium has 70% fewer farms now than in 1980
    Ozone levels exceed European threshold limits in Belgium
    Sharp increase in new cases reported in Spain
    Up to 70,000 corona tests a day: the government’s autumn strategy
    Belgian average rises to 448 new coronavirus infections per day
    Covid-19 infections in Belgium 12 times higher than reported, says study
    Police step in as day-trippers crowd Ostend train station
    No more ‘red zones’ for Belgian travellers in Portugal
    A Swedish tiger without protection
    Other Belgian cities also risk Antwerp-like scenario, health experts warn
    Mandatory from tomorrow: what you need to know about Belgium’s travel form
    Brussels records warmest 31 July since 1943
    Doctor takes Belgium to court to force coronavirus testing in airports
    A museum on migrants and their contribution to Brussels
    No answer to nearly half of contact tracing calls in Brussels
    Leuven will track coronavirus in the sewers
    Belgium takes to Twitter to make fun of Antwerp’s curfew
    Fair workers gather to protest shut-down Brussels fair
    KLM announces 1,500 additional job cuts
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian average rises to 448 new coronavirus infections per day

    Saturday, 01 August 2020
    © Belga

    An average of 448.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Saturday.

    The trend of new infections per day rose by 104% over the period from 22 to 28 July, compared to the average the week before.

    At the same time, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over the past two weeks from 15 to 29 July, was 40.7, compared to the 36.5 per 10,000 reported on Friday and 26.9 a week ago.

    Four out of ten cases confirmed in the past week involved someone in their twenties and thirties, and 47% of all new infections were people in Antwerp province.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 68,751 – 745 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 22 to 28 July inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 23 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 89% compared to the daily average the week before.

    In total, 267 patients have been admitted to hospital, 15 of them since yesterday, while 48 patients are in intensive care, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    An average number of 2.7 deaths occurred per day over the period. The trend decreased slightly, compared to the daily average of 3 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,841 – one more than yesterday.

    “The number of new infections and hospital admissions is still increasing,” the health authorities said. “This will continue for some time, because it will take at least a few weeks before we will see the effect of the new measures,” they added.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times