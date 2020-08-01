31 July reaches historical heat record with 36.5°C...

36.5°C was measured on Friday at the national observatory in Uccle.

This is a new daily record for 31 July since the start of the measurements in 1833, Belgian meteorologist David Dehenauw stated on Friday.

The previous record was on 31 July 1943 when 31.7°C was recorded.

At around 1pm, temperatures had already reached 32.4°C, as it continued to rise throughout the afternoon.

“At the weather station of Beitem in Flanders, we even registered temperatures of 36.9°C, Dehenauw added.

Yesterday was the first time in 2020 that temperatures above 30°C were recorded in the weather station in Uccle.

The Brussels Times