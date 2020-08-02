Now new infections and hospital admissions are both on the increase

An average of 465 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Sunday.



The number reported today for the week to 29 July is higher than the average of 448 reported yesterday for the week to 28 July, confirming that the trend is still upward.



The trend of new infections per day has risen by 78% over the period from 23 to 29 July, compared to the average of 261 new infections the week before.



At the same time, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over the past two weeks to 29 July, was 44.3, compared to the 40.7 per 100,000 reported on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 69,402. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 26 July to 1 August inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 25 new hospital admissions per day, an increase from the daily average of 18 in the week before.

In total, 259 patients are in hospital, seven of them since yesterday, while 56 patients are in intensive care, eight more than yesterday.

An average number of three deaths occurred per day over the period. The trend had been slightly downward, but has now returned to the daily average of 3 deaths in the week before.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,845 – four more than yesterday.

Meanwhile the testing laboratories are reporting an increase in the number of people taking the Covid-19 test on their own initiative, without being referred by a doctor. One lab reports one in five patients are not referred, mainly young people.

“We have to use our tests sparingly and we should not overload the doctors and labs,” said epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme. “They should only be used for those who really need it, not for people who are merely frightened or curious.”

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times