   
Foreign Affairs adds more areas to its red list
Sunday, 02 August, 2020
    ©Belga

    Belgium’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday made a significant number of additions to its list of areas in Europe to which tourists are not authorised to travel due to surges in new novel Coronavirus cases.

    New areas have also been added to the Ministry’s orange list – places where visitors are urged to exercise increased caution.

    The new additions to the Ministry’s red list include Mayenne, in France, along with the Severoiztochen and Yugozapaden regions of Bulgaria, Switzerland’s Lake Geneva region (Geneva, Vaud and Valais) and various areas in Romania (Centre, Southeast, South Muntenia and Southwest Oltenia).

    In Spain, Navarre is now on the red list, alongside Aragon, and the regions of Barcelona and Lleida in Catalonia.

    The new orange list includes many French departments, with Nord, Pas de Calais, Haut Rhin and Haute Savoie now joining the Loire country and Ile de France (except Seine-et-Marne department, now moved from orange to green) which had already been coded orange.

    The Brussels Times