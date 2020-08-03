Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff...

The consequences of the corona crisis are also being seen in concert hall Ancienne Belgique in Brussels in the announcement on Monday that the venue would stop working with more than 200 external employees.

The termination of the collaboration with more than 200 external collaborators – the equivalent of 30 full-time staff – comes amid fears that a real relaunch of the venue sector will not occur until the summer of 2021.

“The corona crisis hits AB in the heart. Due to the corona-measures concerning culture, the accompanying capacity reduction and the disappearance of large international tours, AB is forced to adapt its employment”, it said in a press release.

In concrete terms, the jobs lost are internships, security staff, backstage catering staff, freelance technicians or external cleaning teams. Most of these employees have been earning their living with the many activities in AB for quite some time now, but the last live concert in front of a full auditorium dates back to 10 March.

At AB, they argue that there is an urgent need for a clear perspective in the culture sector in order to be able to restart, but the prospects are not encouraging. Within AB, they fear that a real revival, in the most optimistic forecast, will only be possible in the summer of 2021. AB therefore calls for support for LIVE2020, the solidarity fund for Belgian live music.

