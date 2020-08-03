   
Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 August, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working...
Belgium adds Lithuania to list of red zones...
1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn...
Belgium breaks own record for longest period without...
Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions
    Belgium adds Lithuania to list of red zones
    1,200 Brussels restaurants might not survive past autumn
    Belgium breaks own record for longest period without government
    Thousands of travellers have returned to Belgium from red zones
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Ancienne Belgique axes over 200 external staff
    Coronavirus: Belgian resort town makes beach registrations mandatory
    Coronavirus: municipalities gain access to individual patients’ information
    Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats, study suggests
    More than 100 reports issued for face mask offences in Brussels
    Belgium will adapt its colour code system for travellers
    Father Damien was not an oppressor, Belgian action group says
    Belgian couple wanted in Spain for evading Covid-19 test
    Belgium in Brief: Heatwave
    Brussels set to collect over €2 million in fines from polluting car ban
    Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis Centre says
    Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm threshold
    The oldest Belgian woman dies aged 111
    In search of the invisible enemy: Brussels under lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels fire brigade could strike over ‘inhumane’ working conditions

    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Belgian fire brigade union notified the Brussels Secretary of State that it will go on strike if Tuesday’s meeting on working conditions does not go well.

    In July, fire brigade union representative Eric Labourdette sent a list of demands to Brussels’ Secretary of State Pascal Smet. The list included demands to improve the serious lack of hygiene in fire brigade bases, resulting in “rat and maggot plagues” causing “horrible and inhumane” working conditions.

    It also called for a budget to restock the fire brigades’ reserves of protective clothing, disinfectant and soap, fearing that they would otherwise run out. Lastly, it called on the government to grant firefighters the promised special premiums for performing dangerous, challenging or unhealthy work.

    On 31 July, Smet responded to the list of demands by pointing out that the government had already raised the fire brigades’ budget with €3,800 million for 2020.

    Labourdette said in a letter on Monday that the union was not satisfied with this reply. If Tuesday’s meeting with Secretary Smet does not fulfil the demands, the union will organise a strike.

    Labourdette emphasised that the pandemic “makes the work of our officers even harder”.

    Throughout the pandemic, fire brigades have been part of wider efforts involving emergency services to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, including disinfecting ambulances and lifting Covid-19 patients out of their homes when necessary.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times