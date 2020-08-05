   
‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès sent a message of condolence via Twitter on Wednesday morning following the explosions that killed at least 100 people in Beirut, Lebanon.

    The explosions were caused by ammonium nitrate that was stored in a warehouse in the port of Beirut. On Wednesday, news broke that a Belgian was among the victims.

    “Belgium stands by Beirut in the aftermath of this tragedy,” Wilmès tweeted. “Our condolences go to all the victims and their loved ones in these moments of suffering. In particular as well to our compatriot who lost his life in this accident.”


    Like other countries, Belgium has offered to provide concrete help on the spot, via B-Fast, the rapid intervention teams that can come to support abroad.

    The Brussels Times