‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès sent a message of condolence via Twitter on Wednesday morning following the explosions that killed at least 100 people in Beirut, Lebanon.

The explosions were caused by ammonium nitrate that was stored in a warehouse in the port of Beirut. On Wednesday, news broke that a Belgian was among the victims.

België staat na deze tragedie achter #Beiroet. 🇱🇧🇧🇪 Ons medeleven gaat uit naar alle slachtoffers en hun geliefden in deze zware tijden. In het bijzonder ook naar onze landgenoot die bij dit ongeluk om het leven kwam. #Beirut — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) August 5, 2020

“Belgium stands by Beirut in the aftermath of this tragedy,” Wilmès tweeted. “Our condolences go to all the victims and their loved ones in these moments of suffering. In particular as well to our compatriot who lost his life in this accident.”

:telephone_receiver: I called the Embassy of Lebanon in Brussels to express Belgium’s solidarity and to offer our help in overcoming the effects of the terrible explosion in #Beirut. — Philippe Goffin (@PhGoffin) August 4, 2020



Like other countries, Belgium has offered to provide concrete help on the spot, via B-Fast, the rapid intervention teams that can come to support abroad.

