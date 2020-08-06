   
Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 August, 2020
Latest News:
Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in...
Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly...
Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections...
Trump expects Belgium to increase military spending...
Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in her sleep
    Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife
    Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections per day
    Trump expects Belgium to increase military spending
    Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination
    235 complaints against police in enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Former interior minister argues Antwerp curfew is illegal
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    Brussels officials to discuss future coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage
    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
    EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to aid Beirut
    Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking plant
    Brussels region will not give mayors details of Covid-positive residents
    Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules
    Antwerp eases Coronavirus measures, keeps curfew
    Flemish government demands return of €18 million in falsely awarded Covid-19 premiums
    Wanted: Sweat donors to help train Covid detector dogs
    Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion
    View more
    Share article:

    Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife

    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    © Ikea

    A Belgian couple has made headlines in the country after one of them was asked to leave an IKEA in Ghent for trying to sneak around coronavirus bubble rules.

    Hendrik Wallijn discovered the hard way that the flat-pack furniture chain is strictly enforcing the rules after a plan to pretend he didn’t know his wife while shopping ended with him being asked to leave.

    IKEA currently only allows one customer per household, in line with the current government rules, which can carry fines of  €250 for the offender and €750 for the shopkeeper if they are broken.

    In order to better enforce these rules, IKEA has been giving each arriving car a bracelet, which allows entry to the store for one person.

    “I gave our bracelet to my wife,” Wallijn told Het Nieuwsblad, adding that after waiting a while a stranger who had finished shopping offered to give him a second bracelet, allowing him to enter the store.

    “There, me and my wife kept our distance and pretended we didn’t know each other. At the department with the beds we exchanged three words, about the bed we were going to buy or not,” said Wallijn. This interaction, however, drew the attention of the shopkeeper, who subsequently asked to escort one of them to the exit.

    A spokesperson for IKEA confirmed the store is currently on the lookout for bubble offenders, with staff and security told to watch out for offenders. Anyone found to be breaking the rules will be called to account, if they refuse to cooperate the police will be called in.

    “Unfortunately, we’ve already had to do that. There have already been several incidents with aggression, in several shops. Fortunately, so far none of our staff has been injured,” said Ikea spokesman Colombine Nicolay.

    Wallijn, while aware he broke the rules, also stressed that he did not believe they were logical in the situation. “In Ostend, where we live, people sit on the beach half a meter from each other. I also think you should be able to make such expensive purchases, like a bed, together”.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times