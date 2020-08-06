Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 532.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Thursday.

At the same time, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, measured over the past two weeks from 20 July to 2 August, was 54, compared to the 36.5 per 100,000 reported last weekend.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 71,158 – 510 more than yesterday. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

From 27 July to 2 August inclusive, the authorities recorded an average of 24 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 35% compared to the daily average the week before.

In total, 293 patients were in hospital yesterday, 28 of them admitted since the day before, while 61 patients were in intensive care, according to Sciensano’s dashboard. Of that number, 29 patients were on a respirator.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 18,359 people have been admitted to hospital. That number represents 25.8% of all confirmed cases of Covid-19.

And Brussels region has now overtaken Antwerp province for the number of people currently in hospital, with 15 admissions yesterday compared to seven in Antwerp.

An average number of three deaths occurred per day over the period. The trend is up 35% compared to the daily average in the week before. The increase in fatalities is a logical consequence of the earlier increase in confirmed cases and in hospital admissions.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,859 – seven more than yesterday.

“Sciensano would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all healthcare professionals for their daily investment in the fight against coronavirus and their commitment to patients,” the federal health institute said.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times