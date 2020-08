Belgian heat record broken with 34.3 degrees for an August 8

The temperature rose to 34.3° Celcius in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. Never has it been so hot on 8 August, meteorologist David Dehenauw reports on Twitter.

The previous record dated from 1975 with 33.2 degrees.

34,3 degrés à Uccle maintenant, le record journalier de 1975 (33,2) est battu. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) August 8, 2020

Dehenauw stressed, however, that today’s records remain relative. The absolute temperature record dates from July last year, when 39.7 degrees was measured.

