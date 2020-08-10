Walloon town issues €100 corona-cheques to citizens...

Residents are eligible to apply for the cheques if they can provide proof of having suffered a revenue for at least 15 consecutive days between the period going from 16 Mars to 31 May, 2020, when Belgium was put under a nationwide lockdown.
The cheques will be usable in local businesses, in a bid by officials to provide a boost to local businesses struggling to get back to their feet after the lockdown.
The boost to citizens by Wanze, led by the Parti Socialiste’s Christophe Lacroix, comes amid a wave of relief measures aimed at helping large industries, such as the aviation sector, bounce back from a lull in demand.
Other relief schemes or bonuses have been rolled out at the national, regional, language-community or local level, with a majority focusing on SMEs or independent business owners in hard-hit sectors, such restaurants, bars or hotels or the arts and culture sector.