   
Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian police will refuse access to beach to...
Sniffer dogs could be used to detect coronavirus...
Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus...
Different types of coronavirus tests: what, when and...
Walloon town issues €100 corona-cheques to citizens...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 August 2020
    Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’
    Sniffer dogs could be used to detect coronavirus infections
    Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus lockdown
    Different types of coronavirus tests: what, when and how?
    Walloon town issues €100 corona-cheques to citizens
    1 in 4 Belgian children at risk of falling below the poverty line
    Richard Branson’s space-plane design unveiled, ‘astronaut experience’ to cost $250,000
    Belgium in Brief: Exponential Growth Seems to Have Stopped
    How to (not) wear a face mask during the heatwave
    Seven Brussels municipalities have reached new-case alarm threshold
    Belgium mulls limiting beach trips to ensure social distancing
    Demonstration planned this Sunday in Brussels against coronavirus measures  
    Exponential growth of new infections ‘seems to have stopped’ in Belgium
    More than 290 billion euros in Belgian savings accounts
    Three Brussels residents brought to court after massive fight on Belgian coast
    Belgian average rises to 580 new coronavirus infections per day
    Animal rights organisation starts legal action against woman who locked dog in car
    Intensive farming increases risk of pandemic spread
    Britain moves to crack down on illegal crossings through the English Channel
    European night train network picking up steam  
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’

    Monday, 10 August 2020
    Credit: vinz.kante/Instagram

    Plans by Belgian police to limit access to the Belgian coast to people arriving by train and fitting a certain profile have prompted accusations of ethnic profiling on social media.

    A police spokesman with the Blankenberge police zone announced that officers will carry out checks on arriving trains and send away anyone with a profile similar to that of a group of youths who got into a major brawl with police at the weekend.

    “If we see that there are young people with the same profile as those who caused unrest yesterday, we will send them back home,” Philip Denoyette, spokesman for the Blankenberge police said in a TV interview.

    View this post on Instagram

    ➡️ PARTAGEZ ⬅️ En résumé, si je me rend à @visitblankenberge pour 1 jour, on va me contrôler car je viens de Bruxelles et que si je ressemble à ceux qui se sont bagarrés selon leur préjugés. Je suis renvoyé dans le train à la maison et je ne peux pas accéder à une ville de mon pays mais d'autres n'ayant pas mon profil oui. . Ça s'appelle comment ça ???? 😡 . Les propos de Philip Denoyette de la @policefederale "Nous regardons qui quitte le train. Si nous constatons qu'il y a des jeunes avec le même profil que ceux qui ont créé" l'amok" de samedi, nous les arrêterons." Ce contrôle au faciès basé sur des préjugés ethniques et raciaux est grave. . 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Blankenberge #knokke #Belgique

    A post shared by VINZ 🇧🇪🇸🇳🇨🇵 (@vinz.kante) on

    “The trains are of course a bit more difficult because there are crowds coming out. Together with our colleagues of the federal police, we will go to the platform and see who leaves the train,” he said.

    “If we see that there are young people with the same profile as thouse who caused unrest yesterday, we will stop them and send them back home.”

    The spokesman’s statements come after some two dozen youths faced off with police in Blankenberge, using parasols, sunbeds and windsurfing poles as weapons against police officers and lifeguards and bringing chaos to a beach packed with day-trippers on one of the hottest days of an ongoing heatwave.

    After being circulated online, Deneyotte’s statements have caused outrage among social media users, with many accusing the coastal police zone of openly admitting they were planning to ethnically profile people arriving to the beach by train.

    On Instagram Vinz, a TV host of the Francophone show Tarmac, said the announcement was “serious,” since it targetted people of a certain ethnic or racial origin to unfounded police checks, also excluding some parts of the population from spending the day at the beach.

    “To sum up, if I go to Blankenberge for a day, I will be checked [by police] because I am from Brussels and look like the people who got into a fight, according to their prejudices,” Vinz wrote.

    “I will be sent back hom eon the train, banned from going to a city in my own country, unlike others who do not have the same profile as me.”

    According to Flemish public broadcaster VRT, the police have dismissed the accusations of racial or ethnic profiling, saying that they would be carrying out checks on big groups of young people, regardless of origin.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times